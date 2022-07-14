RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Education News » Governor: Uvalde video 'shocking'…

Governor: Uvalde video ‘shocking’ account of police response

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday again said he was initially misled about the police response to the Uvalde school massacre, calling newly leaked video of officers hesitating for more than an hour “shocking” and not what he had been told when he originally lauded officers for a swift and brave confrontation.

“None of the information in that video was shared with me on that day,” Abbott told reporters in Houston when asked about his reaction to the video published this week. “And so it was shocking.”

Multiple inaccurate and conflicting statements given by officials since the May 24 tragedy at Robb Elementary School have compounded the grief and anger over a gunman killing 19 children and two teachers. Seven weeks later, there remains an incomplete account of why heavily armed police officers waited so long to take action and who was in charge.

A nearly 80-minute school surveillance video published this week by the Austin American-Statesman put in full view the bewildering inaction by law enforcement as the massacre unfolded. Abbott said Thursday it was “disgusting to see what happened.”

A day after the attack, Abbott had commended police, saying at the time that officers “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire” and that it was “a fact that because of their quick response” lives were saved. Two days later, Abbott said he had been misled during an initial briefing and was “livid.”

Abbott has not said who provided the misinformation. Renae Eze, an Abbott spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday that it came from a briefing in which “different accounts were spun” by a room of law enforcement and public officials. His office has not provided names.

An investigative committee led by Texas lawmakers is expected to release findings Sunday about the slow law enforcement response after interviewing more than 40 witnesses over the past several weeks. The U.S. Justice Department and Texas Rangers also have launched separate investigations that are ongoing.

“The families of the victims deserve to know what happened. And they will know what happened,” Abbott said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up