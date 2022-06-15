RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Wichita State hires Murray State athletic director Saal

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 7:04 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State has hired Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal as its athletic director.

Wichita State President Rick Muma announced Wednesday that Saal, a 44-year-old Kansas native, will take over the job in mid-July.

Saal replaces Darron Boatright, who was fired in May in part over the university’s lack of preparation to compete in the new market of name, image and likeness payments to athletes.

Saal led Murray State through two conference realignments, and the school will join the Missouri Valley Conference in 2023. The school’s basketball team won 31 games last season, captured the regular-season and postseason Ohio Valley Conference championships and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before going to Murray State, Saal spent 12 years at Kentucky, where he held various roles before becoming executive associate director of athletics.

He was event coordinator and had administrative responsibilities for golf and rowing at Kansas State from 2000 to 2005, and director of operations at Missouri-Kansas City from 2005 to 2007.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

