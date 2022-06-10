RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 11:03 AM

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students.

A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, 44, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.

Mireles was finishing up her 17th year of teaching. The school district’s superintendent, Hal Harrell, remembered Mireles and Garcia as teachers who “poured their heart and soul” into their work.

An obituary for Mireles said she “dedicated herself to her wonderful family and amazing students.” She enjoyed Crossfit, hiking and spending time with her dog, Kane.

“Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment,” the obituary stated.

A relative, 34-year-old Amber Ybarra of San Antonio, remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous. … She is definitely going to be very missed,” Ybarra said.

Mireles’ enthusiasm came through in a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote.

The funeral for Garcia was last week. Services for the children will continue into late June.

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

