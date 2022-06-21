AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an ‘abject failure.’
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 21, 2022, 10:47 AM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an ‘abject failure.’
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.