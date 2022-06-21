Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » Education News » Texas public safety chief…

Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an ‘abject failure’

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an ‘abject failure.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Lead agency for security clearance reform expands 'continuous vetting'

Agencies advised to think ahead when working PMA goals into strategic plans

NASA executive discusses his approach to leadership

Defense funding topline up in the air for 2023 after committees release bills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up