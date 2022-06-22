Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Education News » Tampa high school will…

Tampa high school will retire its Native American mascot

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 10:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board sided with student leaders who asked to change the school’s Native American mascot despite emotional testimony from alumni and an online petition with more than 6,000 signatures seeking to keep the “Chiefs.”

Chamberlain High School’s student government association recommended dropping the mascot after surveying their classmates, finding that 58% consider the traditions offensive, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The Hillsborough County School District’s Title VI Native American Parent Advisory Council also recommended the change.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted 5-1 Tuesday to drop the “Chiefs.” Board member Melissa Snively cast the dissenting vote.

Many people at the meeting said they took pride in the mascot and feel “chief” conveys honor and respect, the Times reported. Even Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor, a school alum, said she’s “always a Chamberlain Chief,” Fox 13 reported.

But Principal Jake Russell, at the school since 2017, said he never felt comfortable dressing in costume and taking part in game day rituals.

Many alumni pleaded their case to board member Henry Washington, a former Chamberlain principal. Betty Sue White Brown, a member of the school’s inaugural class in 1958, reminded Washington that he had once been Chamberlain’s “high chief,” the newspaper reported.

Washington, however, introduced the motion to change the mascot, saying “it’s time for a change.”

“I understand that this is very painful for a lot of adults,” board member Jessica Vaughn said. “And I have tried to be very empathetic about that, even though I’ve seen some horrific comments on social media and I’ve heard some very disappointing comments coming out of the audience today.”

School district officials estimate it will cost about $50,000 to make the necessary changes to signage, imagery and new team uniforms. Russell, the principal, said the school plans to raise the funds, and the student body will select a new mascot this fall.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up