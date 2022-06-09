RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Delaware House approves ban on many semiautomatic weapons

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 7:20 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House has approved a bill banning the sale or possession of a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms in Delaware.

The bill passed the House on a 22-19 vote Thursday, just seven days after it was introduced.

It now goes to the Senate, which also is controlled by Democrats.

The bill is part of a package of gun restrictions that Gov. John Carney and fellow Democrats are pushing to pass by the end of this month in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states.

The ban on what the bill describes as assault weapons targets more than 60 specific models of semiautomatic rifles, pistols and shotguns, as well as “copycat weapons.”

