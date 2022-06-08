RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine could pull back from eastern city | Official makes plea for EU candidacy | US wins case to seize superyacht
‘Beautiful angel’ Annabell Rodriguez remembered at funeral

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 1:10 PM

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Annabell Rodriguez “was a sweet young girl whose favorite color was blue, especially on butterflies,” her obituary stated. The 10-year-old honor roll student enjoyed watching TikTok videos and spending time with her two sisters.

Annabell was among the 19 children who died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, along with two teachers. Her funeral was being held Wednesday. Services for the victims will continue into late June.

Annabell’s cousin, Jacklyn Cazares, was her best friend. The two girls and three others were part of a close-knit quintet of friends. All five died in the shooting.

“Our lives will never be the same without you,” the aunt of the cousins, Letty Hernandez, posted on Facebook a day after the shooting.

Another aunt, Polly Flores, posted, “My beautiful angels. At least you are together. But our hearts are broken in a million pieces. We love you.”

