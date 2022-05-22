RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
University of Delaware increasing tuition by 3 percent

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 6:37 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Tuition will increase by 3% for students at the University of Delaware for the upcoming school year. The university announced the tuition increase Friday. In real dollars it amounts to an increase of $390 for in-state students and $1,050 for out-of-state residents. The university is not increasing its mandatory fees. As a result, full-price tuition, room and board for in-state students will be just shy of $30,000 for in-state students and a little over $52,000 for out-of-state students in the 2022-23 school year. The university said it has budgeted $168 million in undergraduate financial aid for the academic year. That’s an 86% increase since 2016.

