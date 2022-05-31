RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Education News » School stabbing trial delayed…

School stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 2:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — The judge presiding over a case involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school postponed the trial after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool.

Grant Fuhrman, accused of stabbing a high school resource officer multiple times with a barbecue fork in Oshkosh in 2019, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The 19-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

During a struggle, the officer shot the then-16-year-old student. Neither of them was seriously injured and the officer was cleared of wrongdoing.

Fuhrman’s attorneys filed a motion to delay last week, four days after an 18-year-old entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. The defense said their client could not get a fair trial in the current environment.

The request said the Texas case would have been on the minds of every potential juror if the interview process had started Tuesday as scheduled.

“The length of time between the outside influence and the trial is critical. Here that time frame is mere days,” the motion states.

Judge Daniel Bissett granted the delay and scheduled a status hearing for July 7.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up