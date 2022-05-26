RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Education News » Meghan pays respect to…

Meghan pays respect to Texas school shooting victims

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a “community experiencing unimaginable grief,” according to her spokesperson.

Meghan, wearing a white T-shirt and baseball cap, left the flowers at the memorial and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up