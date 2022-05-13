RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Education News » All in the family:…

All in the family: Dad, son, daughter earn master’s degrees

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A father and his two children have graduated together from a branch of Mississippi State University, each earning a master’s degree in education.

Commondre Cole, son Ja’Coby Cole and daughter Iesha Gully were among the 153 graduates Thursday at MSU-Meridian’s spring commencement.

Commondre Cole teaches at Northwest Middle School and Ja’Coby Cole teaches at Oakland Heights Elementary, both in the Meridian Public School District. Gully teaches at Northeast Elementary in the Lauderdale County School District.

“This is a big accomplishment for our family,” Gully told WTOK-TV. “Just to keep driving and keep going forward and to lead by example and to show my younger siblings and the rest of my family that we can do it. We started strong, and we finish strong.”

Ja’Coby Cole said he never thought he would become a teacher right away.

“I knew I’d have to have a backup plan, so I thought about my mom, my dad’s and my sister’s footsteps,” he said. “They’re all educators, and I thought it’d be best for me to follow their footsteps.”

Commondre Cole said his wife, Jessica Gully-Cole, also teaches. She encouraged him to return to college with their children.

“We accomplished this and we’re all walking together,” he said at the ceremony.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

State CIO to leave in June

With Operation Allies Welcome, DHS reaps benefits of ‘as a service’ model

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up