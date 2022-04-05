RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Home » Education News » US official says White…

US official says White House to extend pandemic pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US official says White House to extend pandemic pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Government News | National News

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up