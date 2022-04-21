RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Relentless attacks pound Mariupol | New military assistance coming for Ukraine | Report: Russian banks rebuffed | Photos
Home » Education News » JUCO pitcher faces possible…

JUCO pitcher faces possible expulsion for tackle

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas junior college pitcher is facing possible expulsion from school for leveling an opposing baserunner after a giving up a home run.

The incident happened Wednesday as Weatherford College hosted North Central Texas College.

Video posted online showed North Central Texas College player Josh Phillips rounding third in the sixth inning. Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward then sprints over and collides with him, sending both players crashing to the ground.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack. The game was suspended.

Weatherford school officials said the incident would be investigated and Woodward could possibly be expelled. School officials said the Weatherford police department also was investigating.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said after the game. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intel community weighs role of open source intelligence amid Ukraine conflict

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up