Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VISAA State Tournament= Division I= Quarterfinal= Bishop O’Connell 87, Benedictine 58 Episcopal 70, Potomac School 60, OT…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop O’Connell 87, Benedictine 58

Episcopal 70, Potomac School 60, OT

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68, Collegiate-Richmond 54

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 47

Highland-Warrenton 72, Seton School 55

Miller School 68, Peninsula Catholic 60

Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 60

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Richmond Christian 54

Eastern Mennonite 75, Church Hill Academy 70

Fairfax Christian 52, Wakefield School 40

Roanoke Catholic 59, Carmel 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

