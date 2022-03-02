Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop O’Connell 87, Benedictine 58
Episcopal 70, Potomac School 60, OT
Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68, Collegiate-Richmond 54
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 47
Highland-Warrenton 72, Seton School 55
Miller School 68, Peninsula Catholic 60
Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 60
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Richmond Christian 54
Eastern Mennonite 75, Church Hill Academy 70
Fairfax Christian 52, Wakefield School 40
Roanoke Catholic 59, Carmel 56
