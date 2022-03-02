CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 9:25 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ireton 61, Bishop O’Connell 22

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Flint Hill School 21

St. Annes-Belfield 86, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24

St. Gertrude 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 54

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Miller School 61, Norfolk Christian School 23

Seton School 42, Va. Episcopal 40

Steward School 72, Oakcrest 40

The Covenant School 39, Nansemond-Suffolk 32

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 42, Grace Christian 35

Trinity at Meadowview 48, Atlantic Shores Christian 34

Virginia Academy 55, Southampton Academy 1

Walsingham Academy 68, StoneBridge School 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

