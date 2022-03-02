Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Ireton 61, Bishop O’Connell 22
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Flint Hill School 21
St. Annes-Belfield 86, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24
St. Gertrude 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 54
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Miller School 61, Norfolk Christian School 23
Seton School 42, Va. Episcopal 40
Steward School 72, Oakcrest 40
The Covenant School 39, Nansemond-Suffolk 32
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Christ Chapel Academy 42, Grace Christian 35
Trinity at Meadowview 48, Atlantic Shores Christian 34
Virginia Academy 55, Southampton Academy 1
Walsingham Academy 68, StoneBridge School 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
