Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 5= Region A= Bayside 60, Indian River 47 Region D= Riverside 72, Albemarle 54…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region A=

Bayside 60, Indian River 47

Region D=

Riverside 72, Albemarle 54

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

First Round=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 79, St. Christopher’s 70

Collegiate-Richmond 77, Flint Hill School 67

Potomac School 70, St. Annes-Belfield 68

Division II=

First Round=

Norfolk Collegiate 73, Hargrave Military 64

Peninsula Catholic 88, North Cross 65

Seton School 74, Nansemond-Suffolk 30

Division III=

First Round=

Carmel 69, Trinity at Meadowview 32

Church Hill Academy 63, Walsingham Academy 46

Wakefield School 81, Banner Christian 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

