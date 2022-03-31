RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Student shoots another student at S Carolina middle school

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 1:34 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at a South Carolina middle school, authorities said.

The shooter appears to be another student who has not been taken into custody, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement.

A police officer at the school called in the shooting and requested emergency backup around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and more than 100 deputies rushed to the school, Flood said.

Deputies said they had no other information to release.

