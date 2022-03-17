RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » Education News » Police: Student, 12, arrested…

Police: Student, 12, arrested after bringing gun to school

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he showed off a handgun in his backpack to classmates and it fired into a table at a Southern California middle school, authorities said. No one was hurt.

The student, whose name was not released, was booked into a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm within an occupied building and possession of a firearm on a school campus, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The student was attending an afterschool program around 5 p.m. at the Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside, police said.

“As he reached into the backpack, the gun fired and struck the table then the ground,” the police department said in a news release.

The school campus went into lockdown and students were evacuated to a safe location. Police found the loaded gun and staff members pointed out the student.

Officers found other guns at the student’s house and seized them, police said. Counselors were on campus the next day.

The city of Riverside is about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up