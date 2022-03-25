New Orleans school board reverses little known ban on jazz

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans school board has unanimously reversed a little known but century-old ban on jazz…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans school board has unanimously reversed a little known but century-old ban on jazz in schools in a city which played a huge role in developing jazz and where it is still played nightly at various venues.

“I’m very glad that we can rescind this policy. I want to acknowledge it. It was rooted in racism,” Orleans Parish School Board President Olin Parker said during the meeting Thursday night. “And I also want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions of our students and especially of our band directors, whose legacy continues from 1922 through present day.”

The board voted to encourage jazz music and dance in schools, a news release said.

Ken Ducote, executive director of the Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools, brought the policy to the board’s attention after reading about it in Al Kennedy’s book “Chord Changes on the Chalkboard: How Public School Teachers Shaped Jazz and the Music of New Orleans.”

“We’re glad that the policy was ignored by our schools, because our schools played a major role in the development of jazz,” said member Katherine Baudouin.

The earlier board’s vote on March 24, 1922, was passed without “prior policy development, analysis, or debate,” and the proposal had not been on the agenda, the current board noted.

“What a significant opportunity this is for us to be able to rescind this policy on what is literally the 100th anniversary, to the day, since it was originally passed,” said board member Carlos Zervigon.

