Boston University plays in Patriot Tournament against the Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (14-15, 8-10 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (20-11, 11-7 Patriot) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (14-15, 8-10 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (20-11, 11-7 Patriot)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers play in the Patriot Tournament against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Terriers have gone 10-4 at home. Boston University has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Greyhounds are 8-10 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is 7-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Boston University won 67-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Walter Whyte led Boston University with 15 points, and Cam Spencer led Loyola (MD) with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javante McCoy is averaging 17.1 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Kenny Jones is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Spencer is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.