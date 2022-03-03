RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Education News » 3 finalists to be…

3 finalists to be West Virginia State president visit campus

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — Three finalists to become West Virginia State University’s next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week.

The Presidential Search Committee last week chose the finalists. The school said they are Ericke S. Cage, the school’s interim president; Lawrence T. Potter Jr., chief academic officer and provost of the University of the District of Columbia; and Melva Williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University at Shreveport.

The candidates are meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders during the visits.

The school has been searching for a new president to replace Nicole Pride, who resigned last summer, less than a year after becoming the historically Black university’s first female president. Pride had faced pressure from school officials to leave office.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up