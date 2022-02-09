Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 50, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 36 Broad Run 60, Dominion 35 Catholic High School of Va Beach…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 50, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 36

Broad Run 60, Dominion 35

Catholic High School of Va Beach 56, Miller School 35

Chatham 56, Appomattox 30

Chilhowie 47, Lebanon 20

First Colonial 59, Bayside 46

Forest Park 56, Colgan 30

Hanover 59, Courtland 52

Highland-Warrenton 69, Wakefield School 11

Kecoughtan 57, Heritage-Lynchburg 32

Kecoughtan 57, Heritage-Newport News 32

Lloyd Bird 59, Huguenot 17

Massaponax 58, Brooke Point 12

National Christian Academy, Md. 72, TPLS Christian 64

North Stafford 49, Colonial Forge 42

Northside 22, Franklin County 21

Pulaski County 73, Christiansburg 20

Steward School 51, John Marshall 50

Strasburg 45, Clarke County 36

Twin Valley 58, Council 11

Union 58, Abingdon 53

Windsor 55, Appomattox Regional GS 17

