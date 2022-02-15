Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy of the New Church 58, George School 55 Allderdice 85, Carrick 39 Ambridge 80, Bethlehem Freedom…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 58, George School 55

Allderdice 85, Carrick 39

Ambridge 80, Bethlehem Freedom 53

Armstrong 65, Trinity 63

Bedford 71, Bishop McCort 56

Bentworth 49, Hillcrest Christian Academy 27

Brashear 61, Perry Traditional Academy 59

Cambridge Springs 57, Youngsville 30

Cedar Cliff 50, Cumberland Valley 46

Church Farm School 61, Jenkintown 42

Clearfield 71, Curwensville 49

Cochranton 61, Union City 41

Collegium Charter School 86, Delco Christian 31

Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 39

Eisenhower 43, Saegertown 40

Elk County Catholic 43, Bradford 17

Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Meadville 32

Fairview 67, Oil City 31

Franklin 69, Sharon 26

General McLane 36, Erie McDowell 35

Gratz 49, Engineering And Science 31

Grove City 66, Sharpsville 58

Harbor Creek 50, Fort Leboeuf 35

Iroquois 46, Maplewood 41

Kennedy Catholic 84, Farrell 69

Lakeview 51, Commodore Perry 26

Methacton 55, Pope John Paul II 42

Mohawk 52, Cornell 50

Mount Calvary 75, High Point 42

North East 68, Conneaut, Ohio 25

Pine-Richland 85, Hempfield 61

Pittsburgh Obama 73, Westinghouse 29

Port Allegany 65, Galeton 25

Propel Braddock Hills 57, Propel Andrew Street 25

Rocky Grove 53, Mercer 40

Shaler 85, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56

Shippensburg 75, Camp Hill Trinity 60

Slippery Rock 67, Hickory 56

Southern Lehigh 59, Palmerton 56

String Theory Schools 60, Frankford 58

Troy 60, North Penn-Mansfield 50

Tunkhannock 66, Berwick 57

Upper St. Clair 88, Winchester Thurston 63

West Branch 62, Glendale 56

West Philadelphia 74, Martin Luther King 36

Williamsport 60, Central Mountain 39

Wilson 67, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53

Wyalusing 45, Sullivan County 15

___

