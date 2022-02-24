Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55, Bishop O’Connell 49 Broadwater Academy 40, Gateway Christian 14 Catholic High School of…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55, Bishop O’Connell 49

Broadwater Academy 40, Gateway Christian 14

Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, Norfolk Christian School 27

Fredericksburg Christian 68, St. John Paul the Great 29

Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 30

Portsmouth Christian 36, Denbigh Baptist 25

St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. Gertrude 52

Steward School 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 34

Va. Episcopal 30, The Covenant School 18

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region C=

Edison 46, Lake Braddock 34

James Robinson 49, Alexandria City 42

Region D=

Langley 59, Yorktown 48

McLean 53, James Madison 33

Class 5=

Region A=

Kempsville 69, First Colonial 38

Princess Anne 48, Salem-Va. Beach 38

Region C=

Glen Allen 62, Lloyd Bird 33

Highland Springs 71, Hermitage 60, OT

Class 3=

Region C=

Fort Defiance 82, Charlottesville 60

Spotswood 47, Liberty Christian 19

Region D=

Carroll County 58, Lord Botetourt 20

Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58

Class 2=

Region A=

Brunswick 50, Bluestone 35

John Marshall 49, Poquoson 34

Region B=

Clarke County 62, Page County 51

Luray 73, Woodstock Central 41

Region D=

Central – Wise 69, Marion 55

Gate City 47, Ridgeview 40, OT

Class 1=

Region A=

Rappahannock 69, Essex 31

West Point 30, K&Q Central 26

Region D=

Grundy 32, Rural Retreat 27

Honaker 61, Thomas Walker 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

