Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55, Bishop O’Connell 49
Broadwater Academy 40, Gateway Christian 14
Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, Norfolk Christian School 27
Fredericksburg Christian 68, St. John Paul the Great 29
Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 30
Portsmouth Christian 36, Denbigh Baptist 25
St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. Gertrude 52
Steward School 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 34
Va. Episcopal 30, The Covenant School 18
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region C=
Edison 46, Lake Braddock 34
James Robinson 49, Alexandria City 42
Region D=
Langley 59, Yorktown 48
McLean 53, James Madison 33
Class 5=
Region A=
Kempsville 69, First Colonial 38
Princess Anne 48, Salem-Va. Beach 38
Region C=
Glen Allen 62, Lloyd Bird 33
Highland Springs 71, Hermitage 60, OT
Class 3=
Region C=
Fort Defiance 82, Charlottesville 60
Spotswood 47, Liberty Christian 19
Region D=
Carroll County 58, Lord Botetourt 20
Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58
Class 2=
Region A=
Brunswick 50, Bluestone 35
John Marshall 49, Poquoson 34
Region B=
Clarke County 62, Page County 51
Luray 73, Woodstock Central 41
Region D=
Central – Wise 69, Marion 55
Gate City 47, Ridgeview 40, OT
Class 1=
Region A=
Rappahannock 69, Essex 31
West Point 30, K&Q Central 26
Region D=
Grundy 32, Rural Retreat 27
Honaker 61, Thomas Walker 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
