Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 54, Foley 43
Alexandria 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 49
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 88, Red Lake 45
Blake 68, Brooklyn Center 19
Braham 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 42
Brandon-Evansville 65, Ashby 49
Breck 67, Nova Classical Academy 28
Browerville/Eagle Valley 59, Verndale 21
Byron 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34
Cass Lake-Bena 61, Pine River-Backus 42
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65, Mankato Loyola 21
Centennial 65, Champlin Park 42
Clearbrook-Gonvick 57, Red Lake County 45
Cromwell 48, Carlton 18
Crookston 73, NCEUH 45
DeLaSalle 78, St. Anthony 58
Detroit Lakes 76, Aitkin 42
Duluth East 78, Hibbing 35
Duluth Marshall 63, Mesabi East 57
Eagan 69, Prior Lake 61
Ely 76, North Woods 55
Esko 54, Hermantown 23
Fairmont 46, Albert Lea 43
Fergus Falls 66, Willmar 57
Fertile-Beltrami 81, Kittson County Central 69
Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Rockford 43
Grand Meadow 64, AC/GE 30
Hayfield 73, Randolph 47
Henning 65, Frazee 46
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 71, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53
Holy Angels 98, Columbia Heights 35
Kenyon-Wanamingo 53, Southland 35
La Crescent 56, Fillmore Central 48
Lakeville North 58, Apple Valley 17
Lakeville South 72, New Prague 41
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42
Mabel-Canton 34, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 32
Mankato East 52, Mankato West 41
Milaca 54, Melrose 46
Minnewaska 48, BOLD 46
Montevideo 58, Benson 30
Moorhead 52, Bemidji 51
Mountain Iron-Buhl 95, Bigfork 36
Mountain Lake Area 52, Hills-Beaver Creek 45
Nevis 71, Hill City/Northland 43
Osakis 69, Swanville 31
Parkers Prairie 44, Rothsay 35
Perham 71, Hawley 61
Pierz 60, Upsala 28
Pine Island 61, Houston 45
Proctor 76, Greenway 30
Providence Academy 66, Mayer Lutheran 58
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Maranatha Christian 63
Rochester John Marshall 48, Red Wing 46
Rochester Lourdes 56, Goodhue 54
Rocori 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63
Roseau 77, Bagley 12
Rosemount 71, Burnsville 32
Royalton 64, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Sauk Centre 47, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39
Shakopee 64, Farmington 32
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52
South Ridge 73, Two Harbors 50
Springfield 64, New Ulm 56
St. Croix Lutheran 76, Concordia Academy 24
St. Paul Harding 59, Avail Academy 23
Stephen-Argyle 55, Northern Freeze 32
Thief River Falls 30, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28
Thompson, N.D. 63, East Grand Forks 35
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 64, United South Central 51
Waconia 65, St. Louis Park 53
Warroad 58, Lake of the Woods 52
West Central 90, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 24
Windom 55, Edgerton 43
Yellow Medicine East 56, Paynesville 53
Zimmerman 71, Monticello 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
