Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albany 54, Foley 43 Alexandria 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 49 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 88, Red Lake 45 Blake 68,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 54, Foley 43

Alexandria 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 49

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 88, Red Lake 45

Blake 68, Brooklyn Center 19

Braham 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 42

Brandon-Evansville 65, Ashby 49

Breck 67, Nova Classical Academy 28

Browerville/Eagle Valley 59, Verndale 21

Byron 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34

Cass Lake-Bena 61, Pine River-Backus 42

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65, Mankato Loyola 21

Centennial 65, Champlin Park 42

Clearbrook-Gonvick 57, Red Lake County 45

Cromwell 48, Carlton 18

Crookston 73, NCEUH 45

DeLaSalle 78, St. Anthony 58

Detroit Lakes 76, Aitkin 42

Duluth East 78, Hibbing 35

Duluth Marshall 63, Mesabi East 57

Eagan 69, Prior Lake 61

Ely 76, North Woods 55

Esko 54, Hermantown 23

Fairmont 46, Albert Lea 43

Fergus Falls 66, Willmar 57

Fertile-Beltrami 81, Kittson County Central 69

Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Rockford 43

Grand Meadow 64, AC/GE 30

Hayfield 73, Randolph 47

Henning 65, Frazee 46

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 71, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53

Holy Angels 98, Columbia Heights 35

Kenyon-Wanamingo 53, Southland 35

La Crescent 56, Fillmore Central 48

Lakeville North 58, Apple Valley 17

Lakeville South 72, New Prague 41

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42

Mabel-Canton 34, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 32

Mankato East 52, Mankato West 41

Milaca 54, Melrose 46

Minnewaska 48, BOLD 46

Montevideo 58, Benson 30

Moorhead 52, Bemidji 51

Mountain Iron-Buhl 95, Bigfork 36

Mountain Lake Area 52, Hills-Beaver Creek 45

Nevis 71, Hill City/Northland 43

Osakis 69, Swanville 31

Parkers Prairie 44, Rothsay 35

Perham 71, Hawley 61

Pierz 60, Upsala 28

Pine Island 61, Houston 45

Proctor 76, Greenway 30

Providence Academy 66, Mayer Lutheran 58

Providence Academy 66, Mayer-Lutheran 58

Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Maranatha Christian 63

Rochester John Marshall 48, Red Wing 46

Rochester Lourdes 56, Goodhue 54

Rocori 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63

Roseau 77, Bagley 12

Rosemount 71, Burnsville 32

Royalton 64, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Sauk Centre 47, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39

Shakopee 64, Farmington 32

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52

South Ridge 73, Two Harbors 50

Springfield 64, New Ulm 56

St. Croix Lutheran 76, Concordia Academy 24

St. Paul Harding 59, Avail Academy 23

Stephen-Argyle 55, Northern Freeze 32

Thief River Falls 30, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28

Thompson, N.D. 63, East Grand Forks 35

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 64, United South Central 51

Waconia 65, St. Louis Park 53

Warroad 58, Lake of the Woods 52

West Central 90, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 24

Windom 55, Edgerton 43

Yellow Medicine East 56, Paynesville 53

Zimmerman 71, Monticello 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.