Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Broadwater Academy 22
Bayside 49, Green Run 43
Carlisle 44, North Cross 41
Chilhowie 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46
Denbigh Baptist 38, Gateway Christian 6
First Colonial 65, Frank Cox 20
Guardian Christian 44, The New Community School 31
Hampton Roads 45, Peninsula Catholic 19
Highland-Warrenton 62, Quantico 5
Indian River 39, Deep Creek 37
J.I. Burton 60, Eastside 39
Lafayette 54, Jamestown 19
Manchester 59, Cosby 43
Norfolk Academy 53, Portsmouth Christian 18
Norfolk Collegiate 76, Catholic High School of Va Beach 26
Potomac School 59, Flint Hill School 20
Princess Anne 45, Salem-Va. Beach 36
Rappahannock 60, Colonial Beach 32
Rural Retreat 57, Holston 24
Stuarts Draft 53, Waynesboro 33
Victory Christian Academy 43, Suffolk Christian Academy 18
Virginia High 37, Richland, Wash. 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
