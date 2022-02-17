Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Broadwater Academy 22 Bayside 49, Green Run 43 Carlisle 44, North Cross 41…

Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Broadwater Academy 22

Bayside 49, Green Run 43

Carlisle 44, North Cross 41

Chilhowie 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46

Denbigh Baptist 38, Gateway Christian 6

First Colonial 65, Frank Cox 20

Guardian Christian 44, The New Community School 31

Hampton Roads 45, Peninsula Catholic 19

Highland-Warrenton 62, Quantico 5

Indian River 39, Deep Creek 37

J.I. Burton 60, Eastside 39

Lafayette 54, Jamestown 19

Manchester 59, Cosby 43

Norfolk Academy 53, Portsmouth Christian 18

Norfolk Collegiate 76, Catholic High School of Va Beach 26

Potomac School 59, Flint Hill School 20

Princess Anne 45, Salem-Va. Beach 36

Rappahannock 60, Colonial Beach 32

Rural Retreat 57, Holston 24

Stuarts Draft 53, Waynesboro 33

Victory Christian Academy 43, Suffolk Christian Academy 18

Virginia High 37, Richland, Wash. 23

