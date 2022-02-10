Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 39 Atlantic Shores Christian 34, StoneBridge School 32 Briar Woods 56, Riverside 44 Bruton…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 39

Atlantic Shores Christian 34, StoneBridge School 32

Briar Woods 56, Riverside 44

Bruton 46, Tabb 40

Chatham 80, Gretna 26

Covington 49, Craig County 46

Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 31

E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 43

Floyd County 47, Alleghany 43

Fluvanna 54, Orange County 31

Fort Chiswell 58, Grayson County 25

Foxcroft 43, Quantico 7

Frank Cox 45, Green Run 40

Fredericksburg Christian 60, Heritage Christian 27

Freedom (South Riding) 28, Osbourn 24

Gainesville 63, Unity Reed 43

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 65, Potomac School 64

Great Bridge 58, Tallwood 34

Grundy 45, Twin Valley 32

Hampton Roads 57, Denbigh Baptist 27

Harrisonburg 56, Rockbridge County 18

Heritage (Leesburg) 43, Loudoun County 41

Heritage-Lynchburg 48, Amherst County 32

Hermitage 66, Varina 47

Holly Grove, Md. 25, Broadwater Academy 18

K&Q Central def. Northumberland, forfeit

Kempsville 50, Salem-Va. Beach 42

Lloyd Bird 66, George Wythe-Richmond 16

Loudoun Valley 70, Park View-Sterling 12

Louisa 66, Goochland 28

Madison County 51, Rappahannock County 35

Magna Vista 59, Bassett 29

Manchester 68, Midlothian 50

Matoaca def. Petersburg, forfeit

Meridian High School 67, Alexandria City 54

Monacan 64, Clover Hill 32

Monticello 50, Western Albemarle 45

Nandua 46, Northampton 24

National Cathedral, D.C. 30, Madeira School 27

New Hope Academy, Md. 73, Shining Star Sports 48

New Kent 72, Jamestown 51

Norfolk Christian School 48, Peninsula Catholic 18

Norfolk Collegiate 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 32

Parry McCluer 54, Narrows 20

Patrick Henry-Ashland 69, Atlee 22

Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Virginia Academy 68

Piedmont Classical, N.C. 48, Carlisle 37

Portsmouth Christian 51, Hampton Christian 29

Powhatan 63, Mechanicsville High School 45

Prince George 37, Hopewell 30

Radford 58, Glenvar 44

Ridgeview 70, Lee High 37

Seton School 57, St. John Paul the Great 36

Smithfield 55, Grafton 40

Spotswood 58, Broadway 28

Temple Christian 51, Lynchburg Home School 47

Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 37

Walsingham Academy 64, Summit Christian Academy 11

West Point 42, Maggie L. Walker GS 24

Woodgrove 62, Independence 22

Woodstock Central 55, Strasburg 45

York 50, Warhill 30

