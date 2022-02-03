OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » Education News » Teppers donate $10M to…

Teppers donate $10M to help build new Charlotte library

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole made a $10 million investment in The CommonSpark campaign through their foundations, money that will be used to help fund the construction of a new uptown Charlotte public library.

The new main library building is expected to become a marquee destination that is constantly evolving and technology-infused and welcomes residents and visitors alike.

The new library will prioritize strengthening public engagement, supporting inclusive economic opportunity, and connecting community resources as well as creating equitable spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation.

Tepper, who is the son of a school teacher, said in a release Thursday that “we are excited about being involved in the library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | NFL News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up