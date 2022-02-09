Police: 9 taken into custody after Delaware school fight

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware took nine students into custody after a large fight at a high school…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware took nine students into custody after a large fight at a high school and say they discovered one student had a stun gun.

Delaware State Police say the school resource officer at Glasgow High School in Newark learned of a fight in a stairwell involving eight students around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer and staffers broke up the initial fight, but police say the group broke into four groups and continued fighting throughout the hallways. Officers responded and helped take nine students into custody.

Police say one girl had a stun gun. Seven students were issued criminal summons for disorderly conduct and two 17-year-old girls were charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and other offenses. They were released on $2,200 unsecured bond.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.