GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Portsmouth Christian 16
Auburn 46, George Wythe-Wytheville 34
Broad Run 56, Loudoun Valley 50
Broadwater Academy 34, Gateway Christian 13
Carlisle 29, New Covenant 25
Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 27
Central – Wise 41, Ridgeview 33
Fuqua School 54, Amelia Academy 11
Glenvar 49, Appomattox 29
Lebanon 47, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35
Millbrook 54, Sherando 42
Nelson County 53, James River-Midlothian 41
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Timberlake Christian 21
St. John’s, D.C. 55, Paul VI Catholic High School 50
Woodgrove 60, Briar Woods 31
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 2=
Region C=
Nelson County 43, James River-Buchanan 31
Class 3=
Region B=
Brentsville 49, Maggie L. Walker GS 28
Culpeper 75, Meridian High School 21
James Monroe 54, Caroline 35
Skyline 61, William Monroe 49
Region C=
Liberty-Bedford 52, Brookville 45
Wilson Memorial 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 54
Class 4=
Region A=
Deep Creek 48, Churchland 41
Region B=
Courtland 64, Henrico 62
King George 72, Mechanicsville High School 42
Matoaca 63, Chancellor 54
Patrick Henry-Ashland 69, Varina 24
Class 5=
Region C=
Deep Run 31, Mills Godwin 21
Region D=
Harrisonburg 55, Albemarle 53, OT
Louisa 66, GW-Danville 34
___
