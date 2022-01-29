Union hockey coach Rick Bennett resigns after investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Union College hockey coach Rick Bennett has resigned after a weeklong investigation into how he coached…

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Union College hockey coach Rick Bennett has resigned after a weeklong investigation into how he coached the team.

Bennett, who led the Dutchmen to their only national championship in 2014, resigned Friday. Assistant coach John Ronan was named interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The college placed Bennett on administrative leave Jan. 20. Athletic director Jim McLaughlin said he received an anonymous email that triggered an investigation that involved talking to current and former players and athletic staff. McLaughlin said the probe into Bennett’s coaching style and practices was substantiated but did not turn up a long pattern of misconduct.

The specific nature of the allegation was not disclosed.

Bennett told the Albany Times Union that it was his decision to resign and that he was not threatened with dismissal.

“Did I make mistakes? Absolutely,” Bennett said on a Zoom call. “I’m far from perfect. I understand that. I always held myself accountable. I’d like to think that it wasn’t all bad.”

Bennett, who also served as an assistant at Union, had a record of 194-134-45 in 11 seasons and guided the Dutchmen to two Frozen Fours and three ECAC Hockey tournament titles.

“Sad day, difficult day,” McLaughlin told the newspaper. “Rick’s been a part of Union hockey for 17 years.” ___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.