Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ahoskie Christian, N.C. 63, Tabernacle Baptist 12

Alleghany 51, Glenvar 33

Bassett 38, Tunstall 35

Brentsville 60, Skyline 28

Buckingham County 50, Bluestone 48

Carroll County 61, William Byrd 40

Catholic High School of Va Beach 85, Hampton Roads 18

Central – Wise 57, Lee High 21

Chilhowie 43, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41

Clover Hill 49, Midlothian 37

Courtland 46, James Monroe 43

E.C. Glass 69, Amherst County 34

Eastern Montgomery 53, Covington 31

Edison 58, Justice High School 10

Flint Hill School 55, Holton Arms, Md. 35

Floyd County 58, Radford 55

Fluvanna 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43

Fort Defiance 69, William Monroe 64

Foxcroft 38, Wakefield School 36

Hickory 39, Frank Cox 35

Highland-Warrenton 49, Christ Chapel Academy 46

Holly Grove, Md. 36, Broadwater Academy 34

Holston 54, Northwood 18

Honaker 58, Lebanon 13

Isle of Wight Academy 51, Denbigh Baptist 22

Jamestown 47, Warhill 35

Kempsville 87, First Colonial 55

Kenston Forest 62, Banner Christian 41

Kettle Run 56, John Handley 36

Landstown 50, Green Run 18

Liberty Christian 54, Jefferson Forest 33

Lloyd Bird 61, George Wythe-Richmond 15

Loudoun Valley 61, Millbrook 55

Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 15

Matoaca 63, Prince George 50

Mercer Christian, W.Va. 53, Jefferson Christian 33

Monacan 58, Powhatan 33

Mount Vernon 68, John R. Lewis 32

Nandua 36, Arcadia 28

Nansemond-Suffolk 50, Cape Henry Collegiate 14

Nelson County 45, William Campbell 11

Norfolk Christian School 46, Beach Homeschool 10

Norfolk Collegiate 37, Norfolk Academy 31

North Stafford 61, Stafford 24

Page County 53, Rappahannock County 42

Park View-Sterling 46, Trinity at Meadowview 23

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, William Fleming 35

Potomac Falls 46, Dominion 42

Pulaski County 73, Hidden Valley 23

Rappahannock 52, Essex 34

Ridgeview 68, John Battle 32

Roanoke Catholic 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 17

Rustburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 40

Sherando 47, Fauquier 34

Smithfield 57, Poquoson 44

St. John Paul the Great 54, Oakcrest 52

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63, Potomac School 37

Steward School 59, Walsingham Academy 40

TJ-Alexandria 54, Hayfield 52

Temple Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30

Thomas Dale 56, Hopewell 28

Western Branch 59, Grassfield 50

Wilson Memorial 65, Waynesboro 52

