Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bayard 61, Sioux County 19 Burwell 70, Ord 62 Central City 70, Ravenna 46 Centura 65, Shelton…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayard 61, Sioux County 19

Burwell 70, Ord 62

Central City 70, Ravenna 46

Centura 65, Shelton 50

College View Academy 42, Hampton 26

Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37

Cross County 66, Twin River 23

Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43

East Butler 49, Dorchester 24

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 64

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40

Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39

Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Crawford 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 36

Heartland 70, Fillmore Central 39

Heartland Lutheran 54, St. Edward 40

Hi-Line 58, Alma 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Battle Creek 51, OT

Mullen 59, Arthur County 28

Nebraska Christian 77, Spalding Academy 53

O’Neill 50, Ainsworth 49

Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cornerstone Christian 38

Osceola 68, Friend 50

Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17

Perkins County 47, Chase County 43

Riverside 61, Arcadia-Loup City 47

St. Mary’s 71, Summerland 39

Stanton 55, Plainview 47

Torrington, Wyo. 60, Mitchell 50

Wahoo 67, Platteview 57

Wakefield 77, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 35

Wallace 66, South Platte 29

Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48

West Holt 52, North Central 35

West Point-Beemer 58, Schuyler 29

Wood River 55, Sutton 30

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Semifinal=

Freeman 46, Tri County 35

Palmyra 48, Falls City Sacred Heart 44

B Division=

Semifinal=

Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Nation vs. Pender, ppd. to Feb 10th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.