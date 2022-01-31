Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 43, StoneBridge School 35 Catholic High School of Va Beach 87, Christchurch 19 Chelsea…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, StoneBridge School 35

Catholic High School of Va Beach 87, Christchurch 19

Chelsea Academy 55, Valley Thunder Homeschool 37

Denbigh Baptist 26, Portsmouth Christian 13

Dinwiddie 81, Colonial Heights 16

E.C. Glass 54, Jefferson Forest 26

Fredericksburg Christian 53, St. John Paul the Great 52

Grafton 60, Warhill 30

Grayson County 37, Giles 29

Greensville County 32, Southampton 25

Hayfield 55, John R. Lewis 26

Highland Springs 44, Deep Run 33

Highland-Warrenton 61, Foxcroft 25

James Madison 71, Centreville 34

James Wood 71, John Handley 27

Justice High School 38, Annandale 36

Kettle Run 33, James Wood 29

King George 53, Caroline 37

King’s Fork High School 100, Hickory 16

Magna Vista 57, GW-Danville 22

Martinsville 42, Bassett 36

Millbrook 88, Liberty-Bealeton 30

Phelps, Ky. 45, Hurley 14

Pulaski County 64, Radford 32

Riverbend 68, Chancellor 40

Riverside 57, Independence 25

Rural Retreat 48, Chilhowie 35, OT

Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 26

Sherando 27, Fauquier 26

Skyline 48, William Monroe 44

Southampton Academy 52, Richmond Christian 32

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 58, East Rockingham 39

Strasburg 58, East Rockingham 39

Tabb 51, York 39

Timberlake Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 23

Turner Ashby 65, Rockbridge County 34

Warwick 62, Gloucester 36

Washington & Lee 42, Sussex Central 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

