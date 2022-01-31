Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, StoneBridge School 35
Catholic High School of Va Beach 87, Christchurch 19
Chelsea Academy 55, Valley Thunder Homeschool 37
Denbigh Baptist 26, Portsmouth Christian 13
Dinwiddie 81, Colonial Heights 16
E.C. Glass 54, Jefferson Forest 26
Fredericksburg Christian 53, St. John Paul the Great 52
Grafton 60, Warhill 30
Grayson County 37, Giles 29
Greensville County 32, Southampton 25
Hayfield 55, John R. Lewis 26
Highland Springs 44, Deep Run 33
Highland-Warrenton 61, Foxcroft 25
James Madison 71, Centreville 34
James Wood 71, John Handley 27
Justice High School 38, Annandale 36
Kettle Run 33, James Wood 29
King George 53, Caroline 37
King’s Fork High School 100, Hickory 16
Magna Vista 57, GW-Danville 22
Martinsville 42, Bassett 36
Millbrook 88, Liberty-Bealeton 30
Phelps, Ky. 45, Hurley 14
Pulaski County 64, Radford 32
Riverbend 68, Chancellor 40
Riverside 57, Independence 25
Rural Retreat 48, Chilhowie 35, OT
Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 26
Sherando 27, Fauquier 26
Skyline 48, William Monroe 44
Southampton Academy 52, Richmond Christian 32
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 58, East Rockingham 39
Strasburg 58, East Rockingham 39
Tabb 51, York 39
Timberlake Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 23
Turner Ashby 65, Rockbridge County 34
Warwick 62, Gloucester 36
Washington & Lee 42, Sussex Central 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
