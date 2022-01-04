Delaware schools, offices remain closed after snow storm

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some schools and government offices in central and southern Delaware remained closed Tuesday, and others were operating on delayed schedules, in the aftermath of a winter storm that blasted the mid-Atlantic region and dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some schools and government offices in central and southern Delaware remained closed Tuesday, and others were operating on delayed schedules, in the aftermath of a winter storm that blasted the mid-Atlantic region and dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

County government offices remained closed in Sussex County, where 14½ inches of snow was reported in Ellendale, and 12.1 inches in Seaford.

Schools remained closed in Kent County, where 12.2 inches of snow was reported in Harrington and 10 inches in Woodside.

The Smyrna School District also remained closed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.