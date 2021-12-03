University of Delaware loses ‘do-over’ bid in COVID restrictions lawsuit

A federal judge has rejected a request by the University of Delaware to allow the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit over coronavirus restrictions imposed by school officials last year.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by the University of Delaware to allow the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit over coronavirus restrictions imposed by school officials last year.

The judge ruled in August that current and former students could pursue claims that the university breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus last spring.

The university then sought to petition Delaware’s Supreme Court to address legal issues raised in the lawsuit, even though the university itself had chosen to litigate the case in federal court.

The federal judge said Friday that the school isn’t entitled to a “do-over,” in state court.

