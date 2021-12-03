CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Education News » University of Delaware loses…

University of Delaware loses ‘do-over’ bid in COVID restrictions lawsuit

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by the University of Delaware to allow the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit over coronavirus restrictions imposed by school officials last year.

The judge ruled in August that current and former students could pursue claims that the university breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus last spring.

The university then sought to petition Delaware’s Supreme Court to address legal issues raised in the lawsuit, even though the university itself had chosen to litigate the case in federal court.

The federal judge said Friday that the school isn’t entitled to a “do-over,” in state court.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up