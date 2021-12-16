Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 78, Randolph-Henry 25
Amherst County 50, Rustburg 46
Briar Woods 70, Dominion 57
Broadwater Academy 86, Worcester Prep School, Md. 53
Cave Spring 59, Blacksburg 39
East Rockingham 52, Madison County 50
Fairfax Christian 63, Springdale Prep, Md. 56
GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 55
Glen Allen 61, Midlothian 44
Greenbrier Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 38
Liberty Christian 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 45
Loudoun County 55, Tuscarora 47
Loudoun Valley 47, Potomac Falls 41
Mills Godwin 66, Atlee 51
Nandua 50, Norfolk Christian School 45
Riverheads 61, Bath County 26
Rock Ridge 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 33
Skyline 78, Woodstock Central 57
Trinity Christian School 66, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 44
Washington & Lee 63, King William 54
Woodgrove 58, Lightridge 46
