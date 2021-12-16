CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Education News » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 78, Randolph-Henry 25

Amherst County 50, Rustburg 46

Briar Woods 70, Dominion 57

Broadwater Academy 86, Worcester Prep School, Md. 53

Cave Spring 59, Blacksburg 39

East Rockingham 52, Madison County 50

Fairfax Christian 63, Springdale Prep, Md. 56

GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 55

Glen Allen 61, Midlothian 44

Greenbrier Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 38

Liberty Christian 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 45

Loudoun County 55, Tuscarora 47

Loudoun Valley 47, Potomac Falls 41

Mills Godwin 66, Atlee 51

Nandua 50, Norfolk Christian School 45

Riverheads 61, Bath County 26

Rock Ridge 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 33

Skyline 78, Woodstock Central 57

Trinity Christian School 66, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 44

Washington & Lee 63, King William 54

Woodgrove 58, Lightridge 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up