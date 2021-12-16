Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 78, Randolph-Henry 25 Amherst County 50, Rustburg 46 Briar Woods 70, Dominion 57 Broadwater Academy 86,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 78, Randolph-Henry 25

Amherst County 50, Rustburg 46

Briar Woods 70, Dominion 57

Broadwater Academy 86, Worcester Prep School, Md. 53

Cave Spring 59, Blacksburg 39

East Rockingham 52, Madison County 50

Fairfax Christian 63, Springdale Prep, Md. 56

GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 55

Glen Allen 61, Midlothian 44

Greenbrier Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 38

Liberty Christian 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 45

Loudoun County 55, Tuscarora 47

Loudoun Valley 47, Potomac Falls 41

Mills Godwin 66, Atlee 51

Nandua 50, Norfolk Christian School 45

Riverheads 61, Bath County 26

Rock Ridge 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 33

Skyline 78, Woodstock Central 57

Trinity Christian School 66, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 44

Washington & Lee 63, King William 54

Woodgrove 58, Lightridge 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

