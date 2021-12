PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutor: Parents were called to school after teacher found drawing of gun, blood, words “help me”…

Listen now to WTOP News

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutor: Parents were called to school after teacher found drawing of gun, blood, words “help me” on suspect’s desk.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.