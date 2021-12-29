CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Education News » John Terry back at…

John Terry back at Chelsea in coaching consultancy role

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — John Terry is back at Chelsea after taking up a coaching consultancy role in the club’s academy.

Terry, who played 717 games for Chelsea and is one of the team’s greatest players, will work with players and coaching staff in the youth development program, the club said Wednesday.

“As well as delivering on-field coaching, our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support parent dialogue,” Chelsea said.

Terry retired from playing in 2018 and gained some coaching experience as assistant manager at Aston Villa from 2018-21.

He will start his new role next month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up