BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 34 Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Covenant Life, Md. 51 Bethel 86, Gloucester 25…

Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 34

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Covenant Life, Md. 51

Bethel 86, Gloucester 25

Blue Ridge School 76, Roanoke Catholic 53

Chilhowie 84, Tazewell 38

Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50

Courtland 44, Massaponax 41

Deep Run 62, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37

Eastern Mennonite 69, Potomac Falls 63

Fluvanna 72, Chancellor 60

Green Run 54, Kellam 41

Greenbrier Christian 79, StoneBridge School 25

Hampton 74, Woodside 71

Hampton Roads 84, Christchurch 74, OT

Harrisonburg 43, William Fleming 42

Highland-Monterey 70, Grace Christian 54

Honaker 47, John Battle 41

Independence 66, Lightridge 46

James River-Midlothian 55, Mills Godwin 43

Jamestown 64, Grafton 51

King’s Fork High School 85, Nansemond River 41

Landstown 77, Salem-Va. Beach 66, OT

Lebanon 61, Eastside 59, OT

New Kent 60, Warhill 57

Norfolk Academy 48, Norfolk Christian School 40

Ocean Lakes 75, First Colonial 72

Osbourn 71, Herndon 40

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66, Albemarle 55

Powhatan 64, George Wythe-Richmond 53

Riverside 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 36

Rustburg 78, Gretna 41

Rye Cove 58, Hurley 30

Skyline 66, John Handley 57

Tabb 53, Poquoson 34

Wakefield School 69, Fredericksburg Academy 16

Walsingham Academy 70, Hampton Christian 55

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 64, Oak Hill Academy 61

Williamsburg Christian Academy 64, Guardian Christian 62

Wilson Memorial 45, Charlottesville 35

Woodbridge 54, Westfield 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Johnson Central, Ky. vs. Mountain Mission, ccd.

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. vs. Annandale, ccd.

