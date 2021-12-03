BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 34
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Covenant Life, Md. 51
Bethel 86, Gloucester 25
Blue Ridge School 76, Roanoke Catholic 53
Chilhowie 84, Tazewell 38
Christiansburg 59, Bassett 50
Courtland 44, Massaponax 41
Deep Run 62, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37
Eastern Mennonite 69, Potomac Falls 63
Fluvanna 72, Chancellor 60
Green Run 54, Kellam 41
Greenbrier Christian 79, StoneBridge School 25
Hampton 74, Woodside 71
Hampton Roads 84, Christchurch 74, OT
Harrisonburg 43, William Fleming 42
Highland-Monterey 70, Grace Christian 54
Honaker 47, John Battle 41
Independence 66, Lightridge 46
James River-Midlothian 55, Mills Godwin 43
Jamestown 64, Grafton 51
King’s Fork High School 85, Nansemond River 41
Landstown 77, Salem-Va. Beach 66, OT
Lebanon 61, Eastside 59, OT
New Kent 60, Warhill 57
Norfolk Academy 48, Norfolk Christian School 40
Ocean Lakes 75, First Colonial 72
Osbourn 71, Herndon 40
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66, Albemarle 55
Powhatan 64, George Wythe-Richmond 53
Riverside 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 36
Rustburg 78, Gretna 41
Rye Cove 58, Hurley 30
Skyline 66, John Handley 57
Tabb 53, Poquoson 34
Wakefield School 69, Fredericksburg Academy 16
Walsingham Academy 70, Hampton Christian 55
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 64, Oak Hill Academy 61
Williamsburg Christian Academy 64, Guardian Christian 62
Wilson Memorial 45, Charlottesville 35
Woodbridge 54, Westfield 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Johnson Central, Ky. vs. Mountain Mission, ccd.
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. vs. Annandale, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.