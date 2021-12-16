Board OKs policy affirming transgender students’ rights

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware school board has approved a policy affirming transgender students’ rights. The News Journal reports that…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware school board has approved a policy affirming transgender students’ rights. The News Journal reports that the Red Clay School District’s school board voted 4-3 Wednesday night to approve the policy that reaffirms transgender students’ rights to use preferred bathrooms, locker rooms, names and pronouns in school. The policy also affirms students’ rights to participate in corresponding athletic and health programs. Nearly 70 people spoke as public comment stretched to more than three hours. Supporters emphasized that students in the district are already using the privileges affirmed by the policy, many of which are protected by state and federal laws. Opponents expressed concerns about safety, “unfairness” in athletics and potential “confusion” it may cause.

