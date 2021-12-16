CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Education News » Board OKs policy affirming…

Board OKs policy affirming transgender students’ rights

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware school board has approved a policy affirming transgender students’ rights. The News Journal reports that the Red Clay School District’s school board voted 4-3 Wednesday night to approve the policy that reaffirms transgender students’ rights to use preferred bathrooms, locker rooms, names and pronouns in school. The policy also affirms students’ rights to participate in corresponding athletic and health programs. Nearly 70 people spoke as public comment stretched to more than three hours. Supporters emphasized that students in the district are already using the privileges affirmed by the policy, many of which are protected by state and federal laws. Opponents expressed concerns about safety, “unfairness” in athletics and potential “confusion” it may cause.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up