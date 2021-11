OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Undersheriff: Suspect in custody in school shooting north of Detroit, with 4 to 6 victims…

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Undersheriff: Suspect in custody in school shooting north of Detroit, with 4 to 6 victims and no confirmed deaths.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.