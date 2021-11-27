Public schools report less than 300 in-person COVID cases

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s K-12 public schools are continuing to report less than 300 COVID-19 cases that are deemed as…

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s K-12 public schools are continuing to report less than 300 COVID-19 cases that are deemed as being in-person and contagious. The Delaware State News reported this week that the numbers remained under the 300 mark for the fifth consecutive week. The data was released Wednesday by the Delaware Division of Public Health. The agency said there were 298 cases for students. Delaware has recorded a total of 3,397 in-person contagious cases among students this school year. That figure amounts to 2.4% of all public school students. Another 665 cases have been reported among staff. The data is for all of Delaware’s public schools. That includes 19 districts and 23 charter schools that are part of the public school system.

