SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published October 5, 2021, about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech about hydrogen to oil and gas executives, The Associated Press erroneously described the production of “blue” hydrogen. The process applies heat and steam to methane in natural gas to create hydrogen that a study found generates 20% more greenhouse gas emissions than burning natural gas or coal for heat.

