Maryland lets nursing students leave early amid pandemic

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 5:08 PM

BALTIMORE — Nursing students at the University of Maryland are getting an early jump on their post-graduate careers. The university’s nursing school is allowing its students who are scheduled to graduate on Dec. 23 to leave a few weeks early and begin working in the field.

The move is motivated by a nursing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Baltimore Sun reports that it’s the fourth time the school has approved such an early-exit program. All 161 bachelor’s degree students and 11 master’s degree students will leave early during a period that runs from Friday to the first week of December.

