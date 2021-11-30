CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Education News » Former Temple U business…

Former Temple U business dean convicted in rankings scandal

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury convicted the former dean of Temple University’s business school on charges related to a scheme to falsely boost the school’s rankings.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour Monday before deciding Moshe Porat, 74, was guilty of federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Porat boosted the university’s online MBA program to the top spot on the U.S. News & World Report rankings for four years in a row. With help from with two subordinates, who are also charged, Porat submitted false information about student test scores, work experience and other data.

“The hope is that this case sends a message to other college and university administrators that there are real consequences to making representations that students and applicants rely on,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark B. Dubnoff said.

The elevated rankings helped the university draw more students and vastly increased the Fox School of Business’ revenue under Porat’s tenure.

An attorney for Porat, Michael A. Schwartz, argued at trial that while he made mistakes, Porat had not committed a crime.

“Forty years — that is how long Dr. Porat dedicated his life and passion to Temple University,” Schwartz said. “And yes, during those 40 years, Dr. Porat did a number of things wrong. He had a big ego. He did not treat people in the way they should have been treated, and he certainly failed to respond correctly.”

Porat declined to comment to the newspaper after the jury’s decision.

A university spokesperson Steve Orbanek said: “We respect the justice system and the jury’s decision in this matter.”

Despite being fired as dean, Porat has maintained his tenured position as a Temple professor. The university has since taken steps to vet and audit data submissions, the newspaper reported.

A hearing has not yet be scheduled for a judge to determine Porat’s sentence, court records show. Prosecutors have previously said he would face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up