Steve Coll leaving as Columbia journalism school dean

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 4:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Coll is stepping down as dean of the Columbia University Journalism School next June, saying that he will continue teaching there after nine years leading one of the nation’s top training grounds for reporters.

Coll was behind the creation of a new master’s degree in data journalism, and the creation of centers for global journalism, civil and human rights and the fighting of disinformation, the university’s president, Lee Bollinger, said Thursday.

“Steve’s life experiences gave him a special vantage point for appraising the present and future of journalism, and it served him, and us, exceedingly well,” Bollinger said.

A former writer for The New Yorker, Coll, 62, is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

