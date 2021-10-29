Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Education News » Roanoke College receives its…

Roanoke College receives its largest cash donation from alum

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALEM, Va. — A Roanoke College alumnus is donating $15 million to the Virginia school — its largest-ever cash donation.

The college said Friday that the gift from Massachusetts-based cybersecurity expert Shaun McConnon will go toward a new science center.

Every student takes at least three classes from the programs that will be housed in the center, and a third of all courses on campus will be taught there.

The Roanoke Times reports that the project will combine new construction and renovation of existing spaces. College spokesperson Teresa Gereaux says the total cost and timeline for the center are currently unknown.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up