Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 12:07 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Four people were wounded in a shooting near a high school football game in Alabama, police said.

The shooting happened Friday night near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, police Chief Paul Prine told reporters.

The shooting injured three males and one female, the chief said. Two of the people shot were juveniles. All four went to hospitals, and one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were announced. Witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan, Prine said.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting, news outlets reported.

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

