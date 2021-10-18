Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Police: 2nd man wanted in Alabama HS football game shooting

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 4:30 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama on Monday released the name of a second man wanted in an Alabama shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game.

Mobile police said they had five warrants accusing Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 19, of attempted murder. Jai Montrell Scott, also 19, was arrested Sunday on the same charges.

The five shooting victims include two adults and three juveniles ages 15 to 17, police said in a news release. Two remained hospitalized Monday, one in guarded condition and the other stable. The three others were released.

Jakobe Morgan was shot five times, with one bullet hitting his spine and another going through a kidney, his mother, Gwendolyn Crawford, told WPMI-TV.

The shooting happened Friday night near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor (pronounced VY-gohr) High School was playing its homecoming game against Williamson High.

Thousands were gathered at the game, according to police, who said they had not yet pinpointed a motive for the shooting.

